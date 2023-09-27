Haryana’s Ahirwal region BJP leader joins Congress

New Delhi, Sep 27 Just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Haryana’s Ahirwal region strong BJP leader and former minister Jagdish Yadav on Wednesday joined the Congress at a programme organised under the leadership of two-time Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

At the event, national President of Congress Backward Classes, Capt Ajay Singh Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, among other senior party leaders, were present.

Expressing gratitude to the Congress, Yadav said every section of the state is fed up with the policies of the BJP-JJP government.

“People are eagerly waiting for the elections. It is certain that the Congress will form the government in Haryana this time,” he said.

Along with Yadav, many BJP leaders joined the Congress.

State party chief Chaudhary Udaibhan welcomed the new leaders and assured them of full respect. He said the Congress clan is continuously expanding and the party is getting strengthened by new leaders giving strength to the party every day.

He said opponents are stunned to see this wave of support for the Congress going on across Haryana.

Hooda said Yadav joining the Congress would further strengthen the party in the Ahirwal region. He said more than 30 former MLAs and ministers have left other parties and joined the Congress till now and the Congress outreach programmes are getting record breaking public support everywhere.

“The BJP-JJP have accepted defeat even before the elections. All these developments are pointing towards the Congress getting a huge majority in Haryana,” he said.

He called upon all new and old Congressmen to reach out to the public as public servants from now on. The former Chief Minister said it was the duty of every Congressman to fulfill the expectations of the people and live up to their aspirations.

--IANS

