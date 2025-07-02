Haryanvi actress makes sensational allegations against actor Uttar Kumar, accuses him of sexual exploitation

Ghaziabad, July 2 In a sensational revelation, a well-known Haryanvi actress has levelled serious allegations against popular actor Uttar Kumar, accusing him of sexually exploiting her under the pretext of marriage and promising film roles.

The actress, who gained widespread recognition through the superhit song 'Razzi Bolja' -- a track that went viral on social media and became a hit at wedding celebrations -- has alleged that Uttar Kumar misled her with false promises over a long period of time.

Speaking to the media, she said, “I worked with Uttar Kumar for five years. He kept assuring me that I would get a big break in films and that he would marry me. I was in a physical relationship with him on those promises, but he never fulfilled any of them.”

She claimed that their association began in 2020 during the shooting of 'Razzi Bolja.' According to her, Uttar Kumar continued to summon her to his farmhouse and private office for three years, during which the alleged sexual exploitation took place.

“He didn’t allow me to work elsewhere either,” she added. “He made similar false promises to other girls too.”

The actress further stated that she has been receiving threat calls asking her to withdraw her complaint and compromise. “He even offered me money to stay quiet,” she said. “The police are asking for proof, including photographs, to take further action.”

She also alleged that when she began to question him, she was subjected to caste-based threats and warnings that her career would be destroyed.

ACP Atul Kumar Singh confirmed the development, stating, “Yes, we have received a complaint. No action has been taken so far, but an investigation is underway.”

With the Ghaziabad Police now probing the matter, the spotlight has turned on actor Uttar Kumar, whose troubles appear to be mounting as the investigation progresses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor