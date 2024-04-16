Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria is JJP's candidate from Gurugram

Gurugram, April 16 The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday announced its candidates for five Lok Sabha seats from Haryana, fielding two-time legislator Naina Chautala from Hisar, and Haryanvi singer and rapper Fazilpuria from Gurugram.

Fazilpuria, whose real name is Rahul Yadav, was in the news recently after a Gurugram court ordered police to register a case against him and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly using a rare species of snakes and a .32 bore pistol in a music video.

The case was registered under various sections including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Wildlife Act, and the Gambling Act at the Badshahpur police station.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has already announced sitting MP and Union Minster Rao Inderjeet Singh, as its candidate for the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 25.

The Congress and Indian National Lok Dal are yet to finalise their candidates.

Talking to IANS, Fazilpuria said: "I would like to thank senior leaders of the party who deemed me worthy. Being a local youth, I will raise issues related to the youth. I also would like to put forward the demand of an Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army and will also support the farmers’ agitation."

"In the past, I have participated in a lot of social activity and if I am elected I would like to work for the people of the constituency," he added.

Asked about the tough contest expected from Rao Inderjeet Singh, the singer said he is also popular across Haryana and this popularity will help him to win the election.

On the FIR registered against him for using rare species of snakes and a pistol in the music video, he said: "In the video, nothing we used was original. We used special effects and other things during shooting. During the shooting of the video necessary permission was taken and no one was hurt.”

"I am a law-abiding man of the country. I will provide full cooperation to the investigation agency in the matter whenever they require," he said.

The JJP also announced former legislators Ramesh Khattak and Rao Bahadur Singh will contest from the Sirsa and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seats, respectively.

Party’s youth leader Nalin Hooda will contest elections from Faridabad, the JJP said in a statement.

Naina Chautala, the MLA from Badhra in Charkhi Dadri district, is the wife of JJP President Ajay Chautala and the mother of former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

The JJP, which has announced it will contest on all 10 seats of the state alone, was a coalition partner of the BJP-led government in Haryana till March 12 when the BJP broke the alliance and appointed Nayab Singh Saini as Chief Minister, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar, who is now the party candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor