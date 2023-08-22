Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi passes away due to ailment

August 22, 2023

New Delhi, Aug 22 Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi passed away in a private hospital in Hisar on Tuesday ...

New Delhi, Aug 22 Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi passed away in a private hospital in Hisar on Tuesday after suffering from a prolonged ailment

According to a medical report, the 40-year-old was suffering from jaundice for the last 10 days and his condition was critical.

Raju Punjabi came to limelight after his Haryanvi song "Desi-Desi na bolya kar chori rey".

Following an improvement in his health conditions, he was discharged earlier but was readmitted following a deterioration.

A few days ago, Raju Punjabi had released his last song "Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Aacha Laga Tha".

He had also collaborated with renowned Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary on a project.

"His cremation will be done in his native village Ravatsar Khera in Hanumangarh of Rajasthan," a family member said.

