Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi passes away due to ailment
By IANS | Published: August 22, 2023 02:25 PM 2023-08-22T14:25:28+5:30 2023-08-22T14:30:05+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 22 Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi passed away in a private hospital in Hisar on Tuesday after suffering from a prolonged ailment
According to a medical report, the 40-year-old was suffering from jaundice for the last 10 days and his condition was critical.
Raju Punjabi came to limelight after his Haryanvi song "Desi-Desi na bolya kar chori rey".
Following an improvement in his health conditions, he was discharged earlier but was readmitted following a deterioration.
A few days ago, Raju Punjabi had released his last song "Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Aacha Laga Tha".
He had also collaborated with renowned Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary on a project.
"His cremation will be done in his native village Ravatsar Khera in Hanumangarh of Rajasthan," a family member said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor