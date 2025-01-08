'Has endeared himself to people of Tripura', PM Modi extends birthday wishes to CM Manik Saha

New Delhi, Jan 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on his birthday, saying that the leader has endeared himself to the state's people with his humble and hardworking nature.

While extending birthday wishes to CM Saha on Wednesday, PM Modi prayed for his long and healthy life.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said that the leader's (CM Saha's) focus on the all-round development of the state has led to great outcomes.

"Birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr. Manik Saha Ji. He has endeared himself to the people of Tripura thanks to his humble and hardworking nature. His focus on all-round development of the state has led to great outcomes. May he lead a long and healthy life," his post read.

Responding to PM Modi's birthday wishes, CM Saha thanked him and said that his guidance and motivation are helping the state to walk on the path of holistic development.

"Thank you so much for your kind and appreciating words. Your guidance and motivation is helping the state to walk on the path of holistic development," CM Saha's post read.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted CM Saha and hailed him saying that under his leadership, the state is witnessing all-round growth.

"Greetings and warm wishes to the Chief Minister of Tripura Dr. Manik Saha ji on his birthday. Under his leadership, the state is witnessing all-round growth. Praying for his long and healthy life," Defence Minister's post read.

Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended birthday wishes.

He wished that the occasion bring joy and that the year ahead be filled with health and prosperity for the Tripura CM.

Born on January 8, 1953, CM Saha completed his Bachelor of Dental Studies programme from Government Dental College in Patna and later pursued a Master of Dental Surgery from King Georges’ Medical College in Lucknow.

Manik Saha, who represents the Town Bordowali Assembly constituency, has served as Tripura MP and state BJP President.

He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2016 after quitting Congress.

