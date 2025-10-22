Hasanamba fest concludes in K'taka: About 26 lakh devotees take darshan of Goddess

Bengaluru, Oct 22 The historic Hasanamba festival, held for 13 days in Hassan district of Karnataka, concluded on Wednesday. About 26 lakh devotees, including celebrities, film actors, and prominent politicians from the state, visited the temple and took darshan of the Goddess.

Through the sale of special darshan tickets and laddu prasada, the temple authorities collected revenue amounting to Rs 20 crore.

The doors of the historic Hasanamba Temple were opened on October 9 to mark the inauguration of the Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava. Devotees get an opportunity to have darshan of the deity only during this annual festival. For the rest of the year, the temple remains closed.

An official statement regarding the exact number of devotees and total revenue is yet to be issued by the authorities.

The main ‘miracle’ associated with the Hasanamba Temple is the preservation of offerings such as food and flowers, which remain fresh and unspoiled for the entire year after being placed inside when the temple is sealed. The traditional lamp in front of the deity also remains lit in this period.

The temple opens only for a few days during the Diwali season, and this phenomenon, related to preservation, is regarded as a testament to the goddess’s divine presence.

Minister for Revenue and District In-Charge of Hassan, Krishna

“In the general queue, the waiting time was up to five hours. For those with Rs 300 tickets, the wait was about three hours, while devotees with Rs 1,000 tickets could move freely without waiting on the last day. Today, the entry gates were closed at 5 p.m., and darshan for the public ended by 7 p.m.,” he added.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner K.S. Latha Kumari stated that under the leadership of Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, all arrangements were carried out smoothly.

Superintendent of Police Mohammad Sujeetha said that there was a huge turnout of devotees throughout the 13 days of the festival. “Initially, 1,500 police personnel were deployed to maintain order in the temple premises. The number was later increased to 2,500. Our main objective was to ensure that common devotees had a comfortable darshan experience, and we worked with that goal in mind,” she said.

Hassan Zilla Panchayat CEO Poornima B.R. stated that VIPs were asked to visit only during their allotted time slots. Otherwise, they had to purchase Rs 1,000 tickets and take darshan along with other devotees. The authorities also ensured the provision of drinking water and prasada to devotees waiting in queues for long hours. “Their needs were taken care of, and everything was planned and executed efficiently. It was a collective team effort,” she added.

The visit of Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, followed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, amid the ongoing leadership row in the state, has triggered political discussions.

The Hasanamba temple is regarded as 'South India Vaishno Devi' because of its fame as a prominent Shakti peeth and yearly opening.

