'Hasty caste census, inclusion of Hindu castes along with Christianity not required'

Bengaluru, Sep 21 The influential Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer, Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, has appealed to the Karnataka government not to conduct the Socio-Economic and Academic Survey, known as caste census in haste. He also warned the government against including Hindu castes under the category of Christianity.

Speaking to the media on Saturday after a meeting of Vokkaliga community leaders, held in the backdrop of the caste census survey scheduled to begin on September 22 (Monday) in Bengaluru, the seer said: “The caste census survey should be postponed. It should be conducted later with an extended timeframe. We will welcome the survey then. The existing drawbacks must first be corrected.”

“Clubbing Hindu castes with the Christian religion is wrong. It would be better if the government withdraws this move. At present, they have created categories such as Christian-Vokkaliga and Christian-Brahmin. Tomorrow there may be Muslim-Vokkaliga or Hindu-Christian. This will only create confusion and chaos in society,” he cautioned.

“The state government has planned to complete the caste census in 15 days, nine of which coincide with the Navratri festival that is observed with devotion. How will the census be completed under such circumstances? People will be away in their native places due to the holidays. The genuine purpose behind the survey must not be diluted,” he added.

The seer further said: “All members of the various Vokkaliga sub-castes must identify themselves simply as Vokkaligas. They must ensure the entry of ‘Code A 1545’. We demand that the caste census be postponed, and we remain hopeful of a positive response from the government.”

Nanjavadhoota Swamiji also stated: “We had earlier demanded a fresh caste survey. The Chief Minister responded positively and has initiated it. We have no objection to the survey itself. But the creation of new categories and the inclusion of Hindu sub-castes under other religions is unacceptable. How is it possible to survey 6.5 crore people in just 15 days? The government must intervene and postpone the exercise. We are not afraid, but there must be enough time for a proper and accurate survey.”

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, taking to social media X, stated, "We have no objection to the Socio-Economic and Academic Survey. As per the Supreme Court’s order, surveys should be conducted from time to time, and they must go on. I am not opposing it."

"But is it possible to survey 6.5 crore people in just 15 days? Now is the time of the sacred Dasara and Navratri festivals. Don’t Anganwadi workers, teachers, and government officials and staff who are tasked with conducting the survey also have their own festivals, celebrations, and family observances? Or is Navratri meant only for you?" he questioned.

During this period, when the Navadurgas are worshipped, women have religious duties in their homes that they must perform. How is it possible to carry out a survey at such a time? Kumaraswamy asked.

Therefore, this is not the right time for the survey. Postpone it or extend the time. People want a genuine, objective, and truthful survey. Otherwise, this will meet the same fate as the two previous survey reports. Should taxpayers’ money go to waste again? How many more crores must be spent? At the very least, a three-month extension is necessary. The survey should be conducted step by step. What is the problem with that? opined Kumaraswamy.

For whose satisfaction is this hurried survey being done? What is needed is an ideal survey that includes everyone and does not inflict injustice on any community. If mistakes are made, those behind this survey should not escape accountability.

