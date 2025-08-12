Hathras: BJP MLC Rishipal Singh's Son Involved in Heated Argument With Traffic Police; Video Goes Viral

An argument broke out between BJP MLC Rishipal Singh's son and a traffic cop in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. What had been a normal argument turned into a heated confrontation after the traffic officer asked the MLC's son to remove his car from the middle of the road due to vehicular congestion.

A young man in the driver’s seat wearing dark glasses was identified as Chaudhary Tapesh, son of Aligarh BJP MLC Rishipal Singh. In a viral video, the SUV he was in had “Vidhayak” written on top and the BJP flag on the bonnet. The traffic policeman in the video can be heard saying, “You are blocking the road and misbehaving with me.”

The traffic cop further said, “You are defaming your father’s name. I am twice as educated as you. I know how to talk.”

According to the Navbharat Times, the incident took place at an intersection near Sasni Kotwali area at around 3 pm on Monday afternoon, after a Scorpio SUV (number UP-81 B2324) entered the crowded area and parked on the roadside on the highway, resulting in heavy vehicular congestion on the busy road.

The youth has been identified as Chaudhary Tapesh, son of BJP Legislative Council (MLC) Rishipal Singh from Aligarh. Hathras ASP Ashok Kumar Singh said that the video has come to notice and the matter is under investigation. According to the inquiry report, further action will be taken.