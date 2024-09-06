Hathras Bus Accident: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives Due to Road Accident, Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to bus accident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Friday, September 6. PM Modi also wished speedy recovery for those injured in the accident.

At least 12 people were killed after a passenger bus collided with a vehicle from behind on National Highway 93 in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras today. Sixteen others were injured in the accident and they have been admitted to a government hospital.

"The road accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. May God give them strength in this difficult time. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the people injured in the accident. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way," the Prime Minister’s Office posted on X in Hindi.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Hathras, UP. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/7qucGLR6ug — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 6, 2024

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Hathras, UP. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO’s post reads.

उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस जिले में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में कई लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। अपने स्वजनों को खोने वाले शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मैं गहन संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं तथा घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 6, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences to death of people in a bus accident today. ''The news of the death of several people in a road accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured''