Hathras Double Murder: Cousin and Accomplice Kill Two Girls in Ashirwad Dham Colony; Accused On Run

A cousin killed two girls and injured his uncle and aunt in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on the intermittent night of January 22 and 23. The murder took place when Chhote Lal Gautam, the uncle of the accused and also a lecturer at Jawahar Smarak Inter College, was sleeping with his family.

On the night of January 22, Gautam's nephew came home with a friend and had dinner with his family, later every went to sleep. At around 1 am, nephew Vikash, along with his accomplice, killed both the daughters of Gautam by slitting their throats with a sharp weapon.

Gautam and his wife, Gauri Gautam, were also attacked. When the wife raised the alarm, Vikash and his friend fled the scene. On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said that a case is being registered in this matter.

Sinha said, "On the night of 22nd to 23rd, during the intermittent night, in the Ashirwad Dham Colony of Kotwali police station, Chhote Gautam, a lecturer at Jawahar Smarak Inter College, was living with his wife and two daughters. He had been bedridden for the past year due to ill health. On the night of 22nd, around 9 PM, his cousin, along with an accomplice, came to his residence..."