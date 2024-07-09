Hathras Stampede: Cannot Rule Out ‘Big Conspiracy’ Behind the Incident, Says SIT Report

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government took action by suspending the local SDM, a circle officer, and four others following the findings of an SIT report on the Hathras stampede that did not rule out a "big conspiracy" behind the incident.

According to official sources, the SIT report highlighted lapses by the local administration that resulted in the tragic incident claiming 121 lives on July 2. The report attributed responsibility to the organizers for failing to manage the crowd effectively and also held the administration accountable for the oversight.

The SIT report revealed that the local police and administration neglected to treat the event seriously and did not adequately inform senior officers. The stampede occurred during the 'satsang' gathering of self-styled godman Surajpal, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari or Bhole Baba, resulting in the tragic loss of 121 lives.

"In its preliminary investigation, the SIT has held the event organisers primarily responsible for the stampede on the basis of eyewitnesses and other evidence. The SIT did not rule out any big conspiracy behind the incident and has stated the need for a thorough investigation," officials said. The lawyer of the 'godman' on July 6 claimed "some poisonous substance" sprayed by "some unidentified men" triggered the stampede.

The investigation committee determined that both the event organizers and the tehsil-level police and administration were at fault. It pointed out negligence on the part of the local SDM, circle officer, tehsildar (revenue official), inspector, and outpost in charge in fulfilling their duties.

"The organisers took permission to organise the programme by hiding facts. The conditions applicable for permission were not followed. The organisers did not make adequate and smooth arrangements by inviting an unexpected crowd. Nor were the conditions of permission given by the local administration for the program followed," the SIT report said.