Hathras Stampede: Most of 116 Victims Identified, Says UP Government

Most of the 116 victims who perished in a stampede during a 'satsang' event in the Sikandra Rao area of Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday have been identified, according to the state government. Devotees had gathered for the 'satsang' from various districts across Uttar Pradesh and neighboring states.

Aligarh Zone Inspector General of Police (IG) Shalabh Mathur told PTI, "116 people have died in the stampede incident in Hathras." Etah and Hathras are adjacent districts and people from Etah had also come to attend the 'satsang'.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, providing details of the casualties to journalists, stated that among the 116 victims, seven were children, one was a man, and the rest were women.

