Hathras: Two Muslim Workers Allegedly Stopped From Working at Temple in Wake of Pahalgam Attack; Video Goes Viral

In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, activists of a group on Thursday, April 24, allegedly stopped two Muslim workers from working at a local temple in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. The labourers were employed at the Shri Balkeshwar Mahadev temple, located in Hathras’ Sethji Ka Tabela area, for construction work.

Association of Democratic Human Rights secretary Praveen Varshney and a few other individuals reportedly confronted the two labourers and instructed them to cease working at the temple.

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला हाथरस में मंदिर पर पुताई कर रहे मुस्लिम कारीगरों को काम से हटा दिया गया !!



ऐसा करने से वालों ने साफ कहा– "पहलगाम में धर्म देखकर सिर्फ हिंदुओं को मारा गया है, इसलिए हम मुस्लिमों से काम नहीं कराएंगे" pic.twitter.com/PRdydnx1JT — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 25, 2025

These individuals further declared a decision to no longer employ Muslims at their properties. “Anger over the terror attack is spreading across India. The nation is demanding decisive government action against terrorism. Hindu labourers will complete the remaining work at the temple,” Varshney said.

The work at the temple was affected following the intervention. When asked about the matter, the station house officer of a local police station, Girish Chandra Gautam, said that he was unaware of the incident.