Have advocated for tickets of even those who disrespected high command, says Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Oct 19 Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that he welcomed all proposals from the winning contenders with an open heart.

"Some people were accused of indiscipline in the party. But, I welcomed all proposals from the winning contenders with an open heart. Even if someone had insulted Sonia Gandhi at that time, still I said: Whoever is in the party's interest should get the ticket. I did not oppose even a single contender and there could be no greater proof of love than this," he told media persons in Kandoli town of Dausa district.

His reference was to the "rebellion" by some party lawmakers in September last year.

Pilot was in Kandoli on Thursday evening to take stock of preparations for Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's meeting which will be held on Friday here.

Asked about the CM Ashok Gehlot remembering the Manesar issue, when Pilot and his supporters has mounted their "rebellion" in 2020, he said: "The Chief Minister has said that the love and affection between us has become an example."

On Congress' CM face, he said: "When elections are held in any state of the country, there is collective leadership and after the elections, the Congress high command decides the leader of the house. Congress has also made it clear that they will contest the elections together. After the elections, the MLAs and the high command will decide who will become the CM in 2023."

Questioned on CM’s statement in the press conference held in Delhi when Gehlot said that he wanted to leave the post of CM, but it is not leaving him and will not leave him too, he said: "I am not aware of this conference. But, who sits on which post and when is decided by the Congress leadership.

"Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge), Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi will decide which leader will work on which post in the government or organisation. Whatever decision the party leadership takes, it will be accepted by everyone."

"In 2018, I was the President of the State Congress. All the party leaders worked hard together and formed the government. Even today all the leaders are contesting elections together. There is a lot of nervousness within the BJP regarding this. There is mutual conflict and tussle," he said.

"BJP has distributed only 40 tickets, but 80 fights have taken place. This makes it clear that a lot is going on internally in BJP. I do not want to comment on it, but the Congress is going to contest the elections completely united. All the leaders have discussed and selected the candidates in a positive atmosphere, the list will also be revealed very soon," he added.

