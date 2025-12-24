Have come together to stay together: Raj Thackeray on reunion with Uddhav

Mumbai, Dec 24 In a major political development ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday formally announced a political alliance, signalling a dramatic reunion of the Thackeray cousins after nearly two decades. He said, "We have come together to stay together."

Addressing a high-stakes joint press conference here, the two leaders said they had set aside past differences to safeguard the pride of Maharashtra and protect the rights of the “Marathi Manoos.” The alliance, they made clear, is aimed at challenging the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which together hold significant power in the state.

While details of seat-sharing and the scope of the alliance in other civic bodies were not disclosed, Raj Thackeray announced that the BMC Mayor from the alliance would be a Marathi person. Uddhav Thackeray, for his part, stressed the permanence of the reunion, declaring that they had “come together to stay together.”

Adopting an aggressive tone, Uddhav Thackeray launched a sharp attack on the BJP’s political narrative. Recalling the legacy of the Thackeray family, he invoked the sacrifices of his grandfather, Prabodhankar Thackeray, and father Balasaheb Thackeray for Mumbai and Maharashtra.

“Today, Mumbai has become an eyesore for the rulers in Delhi. We have come together out of a sense of duty, and this bond will not break now,” he said.

Taking aim at the BJP’s slogan, Uddhav warned: “The BJP says ‘Katenge toh Batenge’ (divided we fall). I say -- ‘Chukal tar Sampal’ (if you falter now, you will be finished). We will not rest until those dreaming of separating Mumbai from Maharashtra are politically eliminated.”

Raj Thackeray explained the ideological basis of the reunion, tracing its origins to a previous interview in which he had argued that Maharashtra’s interests must come before personal rivalries.

“I officially announce the alliance between Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena,” Raj said. “Maharashtra needs stability at a time when ‘gangs’ that hijack political parties are roaming the state. This alliance is not just for elections; it is for the long-term interest of Maharashtra.”

In his trademark wit, Raj Thackeray justified the decision to keep seat-sharing details under wraps.

“Earlier, there were gangs that kidnapped children. Now, some gangs kidnap political party members. So we will not reveal who is contesting from where. Candidates will be privately informed when to file nominations,” he said.

Both leaders underlined that continuing their rivalry would amount to an insult to the martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement.

The joint press conference concluded with Raj Thackeray asserting, “The Mumbai alliance is just the first step. I can say with absolute certainty -- the next Mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and will belong to our alliance.”

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in his opening remarks, termed the day “historic for Maharashtra,” noting that the reunion after 20 years was a “moment of joy for every Marathi person.” He said the Shiv Sena was founded by Balasaheb Thackeray for the “sons of the soil,” and that the prolonged division between the cousins had caused Maharashtra to “suffer deeply.”

Before the press conference, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray arrived together in the same car and paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray at his memorial at Chhatrapati Shivaji Park in Dadar. They were accompanied by Rashmi Thackeray, Sharmila Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, and Amit Thackeray, along with a large gathering of Shiv Sainiks and MNS workers.

