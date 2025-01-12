Have faith that Yuva Shakti will make India a developed nation: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed confidence in the Indian youth, stating that they are collectively charting the roadmap for India's future over the next 25 years and will achieve the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Addressing the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on the occasion of National Youth Day, celebrated to honour Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, PM Modi said, "Swami Vivekananda had immense trust in the youth of the nation. He believed in the new generation, and I share the same unwavering belief in today's youth. If Swami Vivekananda were with us today, he would be inspired by the serious efforts of our youth, filling India with renewed trust and dreams."

The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the venue, saying, "In this very Bharat Mandapam, world leaders gathered to discuss global development. Today, my young leaders are shaping the roadmap for India's next 25 years."

Recounting a conversation with athletes, PM Modi said they referred to him as a "friend," a relationship he claimed to share with every citizen.

"The foundation of friendship is trust, and I trust the youth of this nation immensely. This trust inspired the creation of 'My Bharat' and paved the way for the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue'," he said.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, PM Modi remarked, "Some may consider this vision impossible, but I believe it is achievable. When millions of young people drive development forward, our goal becomes a reality."

The Prime Minister drew lessons from history, citing examples of collective resolve leading to significant achievements. Referring to America's 'New Deal' during the 1930s and Singapore's transformation under effective leadership, he emphasised that collective dreams can lead to extraordinary outcomes.

PM Modi also recalled India's historical achievements, from the independence struggle to overcoming agricultural crises, eliminating open defecation, achieving financial inclusion, and delivering LPG cylinders to every household.

He highlighted India's global leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the development of vaccines and the world's largest vaccination campaign.

India's commitment to green energy was also underscored.

"We fulfilled our Paris Agreement commitment nine years ahead of schedule. We are now working towards blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol by 2030 and will achieve this target ahead of time," he said.

The Prime Minister praised the youth's contributions to the event, stating, "I feel immense pride in the youth's understanding of the country's challenges and their ground-level solutions. Your ideas, which emerged from this dialogue, will guide India's policies and development. This event reflects the vast vision of India's youth."

Mentioning that India is one of the youngest nations in the world, PM Modi reiterated his call to bring one lakh young people into politics, envisioning it as a medium to implement transformative ideas.

"I am confident many of you will step forward to participate in politics, contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat," he added.

Pointing out the leadership roles by Indians across the world, PM Modi said, "We have an Amrit Kaal in front of us; a golden period. I have faith that India's Yuva Shakti will make India a developed nation."

Earlier, the Prime Minister visited an exhibition where 3,000 young leaders showcased their innovative contributions, aligning their efforts with the vision of a "Viksit Bharat 2047."

The exhibits highlighted advancements in digital technologies, virtual innovations, and sustainable development goals, reflecting a collective aim for a strong, healthy, and prosperous India.

Young innovators presented ideas across ten critical themes pivotal to India's progress, including technology, sustainability, women empowerment, manufacturing, and agriculture, offering solutions to the nation's pressing challenges.

The Dialogue aims to redefine the traditional National Youth Festival by aligning it with PM Modi's vision of engaging one lakh youth in non-partisan political initiatives. It provides a platform for young leaders to translate their ideas into actionable contributions toward India's development.

The event marked a historic convergence of youth leadership and innovation, reaffirming the government's commitment to empowering a future-ready generation.

