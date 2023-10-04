Have full trust in judiciary: Tejashwi after court grants bail to Lalu family

New Delhi, Oct 4 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, after getting bail in land-for-job scam in Railways, said they have full trust in judiciary, and added that the case was part of political vendetta

Speaking to the media here, after a court granted bail to him, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his mother and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and his sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti in the case, he said, "We have full trust in the judiciary. And we have got justice."

He said that there was no way that he was linked with Railways scamas he was a student then and studied in the RK Puram area of Delhi and also played cricket.

Taking a swipe at the BJP government, he said, "This is being done under political vendetta. Today there were searches against AAP MP Sanjay Singh and yesterday at the premises of journalists. This is being done under political vendetta."

The RJD leader said, "If you speak the truth and if you want answers from the ruling dispensation then such things will happen."

"Many times I have said that since the time our government was formed last year, on the same day I had predicted that searches and raids would start. My name was not there in the charge sheet but it was put in the supplementary charge sheet," Tejashwi Yadav said.

He also said, "If you fight with BJP then this will happen. And if you go with BJP then everything will be clear," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

His remarks came after a Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Lalu Prasad, his son and wife in a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam.

On September 22, the court took cognisance of a fresh charge sheet by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Prasad and others including his son and wife.

Since the probe agency did not oppose the bail, Additional Sessions JudgeJudge Geetanjali Goel of Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Yadavs.

