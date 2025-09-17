Have witnessed firsthand far-reaching development, prosperity: Dalai Lama wishes PM Modi on his birthday

Dharamsala, Sep 17 Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday to offer heartfelt greetings and wish him continued good health.

“As India’s longest staying guest,” he wrote, “I have witnessed firsthand the far-reaching development and prosperity that have taken place over the years. I congratulate you on the growing confidence and strength that have occurred in recent times. India’s success also contributes to global development."

“I consider myself a proud messenger of India, and regularly express my admiration for India, the world's most populous and largest democracy, for its remarkable and deeply rooted religious pluralism. India presents an example of harmony and stability to the world. For us Tibetans, India has not only been the source of our spiritual heritage, but for more than sixty-six years, has also been our physical home. I would like to once again extend our deep gratitude to the Government and people of India for their warm and generous hospitality,” the spiritual leader wrote in his letter.

His Holiness concluded by offering his prayers and good wishes.

The Prime Minister’s birthday has turned into a national celebration with political leaders across the spectrum conveying their tributes.

President of India Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings, lauding his extraordinary leadership that has transformed the nation’s journey of progress. In a message shared on X, President Murmu wrote, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has expressed his deep appreciation for the Prime Minister’s leadership and vision for a progressive, self-reliant, and globally respected India.

Extending birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his birthday, Governor Shukla highlighted that the Prime Minister’s approach goes beyond governance and focuses on social transformation, technological advancement, women’s empowerment, environmental protection, and national security.

