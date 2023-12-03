HC addresses compensation plea of 2020 Delhi riots' victim, gives relaxation

New Delhi, Dec 3 The Delhi High Court has considered a plea from a victim of the 2020 Delhi riots, seeking Rs 3 lakh under the Delhi government’s Assistance Scheme for the Help of Riot Victims.

The petitioner, affected by the communal riots, claimed permanent locomotor disability due to a gunshot sustained during the events.

Under the government's compensation scheme for riot victims, those with permanent incapacitation are entitled to Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia compensation.

The petitioner had already received Rs 2 lakh and sought the remaining sum, supported by a disability certificate from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

The respondents' status report acknowledged the correlation between the petitioner's permanent incapacitation and the riot-induced injury, but due to a late claim application, a court direction was needed for the release of enhanced compensation.

Recognising the delay as the sole hindrance, the court, invoking powers under Article 226 of the Constitution, relaxed the filing date and instructed the respondents to assess the claim within six weeks.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on February 13, 2024.

