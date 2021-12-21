HC asks Delhi govt to file reply on plea on COVID-19 vaccination

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi government and others to file a reply to a petition seeking direction not to force the petitioners for COVID-19 vaccination.

Justice Rekha Palli asked the Delhi government and other respondents to file a reply to the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on February 3.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by a craft instructor and a drawing teacher in two different government educational institutes.

The petitioners have sought an appropriate direction for quashing the circulars or orders published by the respondents directing mandatory vaccination and the same having effect on the service of the petitioners.

The petitioners also claimed that such directions are arbitrary and not in consonance with the spirit of the Constitution of India.

The petition filed through Advocate Abhimanyu Yadav submitted that the petitioners are before this court on the grounds that whether COVID-19 vaccination can be made mandatory and whether such mandatory action can adversely affect the right of the petitioners or citizens to earn their livelihood, is an issue that requires consideration.

One of the petitioners was suffering from allergic complications and was unable to take the vaccine, the lawyer said.

( With inputs from ANI )

