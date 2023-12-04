HC asks DU to include quota for foreign students in law course

New Delhi, Dec 4 The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi University (DU) to consider including a quota for foreign students in its newly-introduced integrated five-year law course from the next academic session in accordance with existing regulations.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, however, dismissed a petition seeking immediate directions to the university to make provisions for the admission of foreign nationals in the current academic session 2023-2024.

He stated that the university must strive to include the quota for foreign students from the upcoming academic session, following existing regulations.

The court noted that the university, in its response to the petition, provided reasons for not granting admission in the present academic year.

As the admission process for the current year is almost complete, the court found no reason to interfere with the university's decision.

The petitioner had raised concerns about the lack of provisions for the admission of foreign students in the prospectus for integrated five-year BA LLB (Hons.) and BBA LLB (Hons.) courses published on September 26.

The university's counsel argued that no quota existed for foreign students for the course concerned and that the approval for the integrated five-year BA LLB (Hons.) course was received from the Bar Council of India in August 2023, causing delays in the admission process.

