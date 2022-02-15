HC asks man who harassed a woman to do community service at RML hospital

New Delhi, Feb 15 The Delhi High Court has directed a man who allegedly harassed a woman to do community service at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi for a period of one month.

A bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad was dealing with the matter, in which the complainant woman stated that the parties have settled all their disputes amicably before Delhi Mediation Centre, Karkardooma court.

As per the FIR, the man had molested and harassed a woman. It has also been alleged that the accused harassed her by sending messages and making phone calls, and also threatened her with dire consequences. But later, the accused and the complainant reached an amicable settlement. And he agreed to pay a sum of Rs 25,000 to the complainant towards a full and final settlement.

However, the court said he cannot be let off only because the complainant for whatever reasons decided to enter into a compromise with him. "The petitioner has to be made to atone for his sin of harassing a lady. The petitioner must realize that he cannot take the court for granted and that the offence committed by him for outraging the modesty of a woman can be compromised and the petitioner will be let off. This court is, therefore, inclined to impose a cost on the petitioner so that he does not repeat such kind of offences in future," the court stated.

Accordingly, the petitioner is directed to deposit a sum of Rs 50,000 with the 'Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund' within three weeks and also to do community service at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi for a period of one month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor