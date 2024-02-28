HC directs Delhi govt to expedite Municipal Taxation Tribunal's formation, fill vacancies

New Delhi, Feb 28 The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to promptly address the vacancies in the Municipal Taxation Tribunal and ensure its operationalisation.

Justice Sachin Datta pointed out the need for swift action in this matter, expressing hope that necessary steps would be taken promptly.

The court's order addresses concerns over the non-functionality of the Municipal Taxation Tribunal, as envisaged under Section 169 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, due to the absence of a proper panel.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Deepak Sehgal challenging demand notices issued by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) concerning an assessment order.

As Sehgal contended that he was not granted an opportunity to present his case before the authorities, Justice Datta ordered that he be given the chance to submit relevant information or documents within a four-week period.

The court further said that a hearing be provided to Sehgal by the Joint Assessor and Collector, with a mandate for issuing a detailed order or rectification of the assessment order within the stipulated time frame. Pending the completion of this process, the court directed the suspension of the demand notice dated February 1.

