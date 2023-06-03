HC directs Delhi, Gujarat FSLs to furnish reports of digital video recorder, voice samples in case related 2020 riots case

New Delhi [India], June 3 : The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday directed the Forensic Science Laboratories to furnish reports of Digital Video Recorder (DVR) and voice samples regarding a case in which allegations have been made that some youths were forced to sing National Anthem during the Delhi riots 2020.

Earlier, the Delhi Police informed the court that the reports have not been received yet which is putting a hindrance to the further procedure.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, after ruminating over the submission made by the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad, directed the FSLs to submit the report within 8 weeks.

"Accordingly, FSL Rohini, Delhi and FSL Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat are directed to positively furnish the requisite FSL reports within 08 weeks," said Justice Bhambhani.

Additionally, the high court also said advocate Vrinda Grover, counsel for the petitioner, may

place on record a short synopsis on her submissions not exceeding three pages, including a list of judicial precedents she seeks to rely upon, with copy to the opposing counsel.

It also mentioned that the matter be treated as part-heard.

"As requested by learned counsel for the parties, the matter be treated as part-heard," the bench said. The next hearing in this regard is scheduled on August 23.

Delhi-riots, which shook the nation, happened in the year 2020 in rebellion with the Centre's CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), and NRC (National Register of Citizen).

