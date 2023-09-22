HC dismisses Chandrababu Naidu’s quash petition in skill development case

Hyderabad, Sep 22 In a setback to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed his petition to quash the FIR registered against him in skill development case and to set aside his judicial remand.

The high court, which had reserved its orders on Wednesday, pronounced the same on Friday, hours after a Vijayawada ACB Court extended his judicial custody till September 24.

Single bench of Justice Sreenivas Reddy did not agree with the arguments of the counsels of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief challenging his arrest and judicial remand in the case.

Appearing on behalf of Harish Salve, the counsels had argued that the case against Naidu was politically motivated.

The counsel had submitted to the court that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) did not take prior permission from the Governor before arresting Naidu as required under section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act.

