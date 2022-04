HC nod to reopening five floors of Nizamuddin Markaz mosque during Ramzan

New Delhi, April 1 The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed the reopening of five floors of the mosque premises in the Nizamuddin Markaz for offering prayers during the coming Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

The Markaz has remained shut since March 3, 2020, following a spurt in Covid-positive cases in the premises.

On March 16, the HC had allowed the opening of the mosque for people with the same terms and conditions in view of the Shab-e-Barat.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, while allowing the plea of the Delhi Waqf Board seeking to ease restrictions during Ramzan, asked them to ensure the strict follow up of Covid protocols and social distancing norms.

It also made it clear that no lectures can take place on the premises including "Tablighi activities" and directed that only prayers can be offered. It further directed the management to monitor the crowd with CCTV cameras on each floor.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has asked the Markaz's management to re-install the "missing CCTV camerasa at the entrance and the exit gates as well as the staircase of each floor".

On March 16, while permitting the worshippers for Shab-e-Barat, the court had said: "Once they say that they will maintain Covid protocol, then it is fine. It should be left to the wisdom of the devotees."

However, as per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority guidelines, only less than a hundred people can be allowed on each floor.

