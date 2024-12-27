HC orders Delhi and Centre to enter MoU to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme

New Delhi, Dec 27 The Delhi High Court has asked the ruling AAP in the city and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by January 5, 2025 for implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital.

A bench headed by Justice Prathiba M. Singh said that the scheme would have to be implemented in its entirety in order to ensure that the residents of Delhi are not deprived of the funds and all the facilities under the PM-ABHIM (Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission).

“The non-implementation of the PM-ABHIM Scheme in Delhi, when 33 States and UTs have already implemented the same, would not be justified,” added the Bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora.

It clarified that this MoU will be signed irrespective of a model code of conduct, if any, as the scheme is for the benefit of the citizens of Delhi.

“This MoU shall be signed irrespective of a model code of conduct, if any, as the same has been monitored by this court and is for the benefit of citizens of Delhi. The said MoU be placed before this court on the next date of hearing,” said the Delhi HC.

In an earlier hearing, the Delhi High Court had noted that the PM-ABHIM scheme was being implemented only for diagnostic labs at the Indira Gandhi Hospital on a pilot basis and the Delhi State Health Mission and the Mission Director National Health Mission were in talks with each other regarding the implementation of the PM-ABHIM Scheme in Delhi.

Recently, another bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan of the Delhi HC agreed to examine a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national Capital.

It had sought responses from the city government and its health department to the PIL filed by all seven BJP MPs from Delhi.

The petition filed by Harsh Malhotra, a BJP Member of Parliament from East Delhi, and six other lawmakers said that as of October, 33 states and union territories have implemented the 2019 launched health insurance scheme named Ayushman Bharat.

“However, NCT of Delhi remains the only Union Territory where this necessary, noble and beneficial health care scheme has not been implemented, uniquely depriving the covered under-privileged beneficiaries of the essential health coverage,” it added.

The petition further said that any clash of political ideologies must take a backseat when it obstructs the essential welfare of the residents of Delhi and political leaders and policymakers must collaborate and set aside ideological differences to serve the greater good, particularly in matters that directly affect the health, safety, and quality of life of the people they represent.

“When political conflicts overshadow the needs of the public, it undermines the very essence of democracy and governance, which is to work in the best interest of the citizens,” stated the PIL.

In November this year, the Supreme Court agreed to examine a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the inclusion of ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy in the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

A bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud (now retired) had requested Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist the court and posted the PIL for further hearing after three weeks.

The plea said that Indian healthcare systems (ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy) should be included under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The PM-JAY was launched by the Union government to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in line with the recommendation of the National Health Policy 2017.

The scheme, providing health coverage of Rs 5 lakh, covers more than 12 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 55 crore beneficiaries) across the country.

