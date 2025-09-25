HC raps K'taka govt for delay in forming bike taxi policy, says considering lifting ban

Bengaluru, Sep 25 The Karnataka High Court, expressing displeasure on Thursday over the Congress-led government's delay in framing the bike taxi policy despite granting a one-month timeframe, has stated that it was considering lifting the government’s restriction on the operations.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi, further asked the prosecution to make their submissions regarding the operation of bike taxis in the state. The court said it would issue an appropriate order later. The matter has been adjourned to October 15.

Making submissions, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, representing the government, stated that the government has not permitted bike taxis to provide services to commuters. He said the policy has been introduced to protect gig workers, and currently, bike taxis are only allowed to carry out deliveries of goods. Hence, action should be taken against aggregators providing services to passengers.

He further stated that the law, named the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2025, protects the interests of all gig workers, including those working for aggregator services such as Uber, Ola, Zepto, and others. The law also covers bike taxi service providers. The Governor’s assent to the law was received on September 11 and has been notified, AG Shashi Kiran Shetty submitted.

In response, the bench remarked that the submissions were regarding gig workers rather than bike taxi operators and questioned whether the law appropriately covers the operations of bike taxi drivers.

"The government has not framed the policy for bike taxi services even though it was granted a one-month timeframe. We are inclined to pass a full-fledged stay at this stage. Nothing has been done, and you have come up with a policy only for gig workers," the bench said.

Bike taxi services in the state were suspended from June 16 for safety reasons. Challenging this decision, app-based service providers approached the Karnataka High Court. During this time, the High Court directed the state government to establish a policy framework for bike taxis. In Bengaluru alone, 1.2 lakh bikes are registered for bike taxi services. Statewide, more than six lakh passengers rely on bike taxis for their daily commute, which is noteworthy.

The bench is hearing appeals filed by cab aggregators and some individual bike taxi welfare associations, challenging a single bench order that had halted bike taxi operations until the state frames a policy. The court has asked the government not to initiate any coercive action against individual bike taxi drivers.

