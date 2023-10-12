HC reserves order on Chandrababu Naidu’s bail petition in Angallu case

Amaravati, Oct 12 The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday reserved orders on the anticipatory bail petitions of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Angallu violence case.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court reserved its orders. The same will be pronounced on Friday.

Naidu’s counsel argued that some of those named as accused in the case were already granted anticipatory bail by the high court and the Supreme Court had also refused to interfere with this order.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) opposed the bail petition saying Naidu’s remarks had led to the violence.

Naidu and other leaders of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were booked for attempt to murder by the police in connection with the violent incidents that occurred in Angallu village in Annamaya district on August 4.

The incidents at Angallu and in Punganur town in Chittoor district had occurred when the TDP chief was visiting the region to see the status of irrigation projects.

Chandrababu Naidu continues to be in judicial custody in the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case in which the CID had arrested him last month.

His bail petition in the case is likely to come up for hearing in the high court later in the day. He moved the high court after Vijayawada ACB Court dismissed his bail petition.

The high court had granted him anticipatory bail in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case on Wednesday. The court that heard the argument on the anticipatory bail petition filed by him granted temporary bail and issued an interim order not to arrest Naidu till October 16 in the case.

The High court stayed Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant petition filed by the CID in Inner Ring Road case in Vijayawada ACB court.

Meanwhile, the high court on Thursday disposed of anticipatory bail petition of Chandrababu Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in skill development case.

The CID counsel submitted to the court that it has not named Lokesh as an accused in the case and hence he will not be arrested. The CID also stated that if Lokesh is included as an accused in the case, he would be issued notice under Article 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code for questioning.

The CID questioned Lokesh in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case on October 10 and 11 after issuing him notice under 41A.

