HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's stand on PIL against gender-specific eligibility for B.Sc (Hons) nursing course

New Delhi, Nov 28 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Central and city governments' response on a plea challenging the existing rule that exclusively permits female candidates to apply for the B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course in nursing colleges run by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the Delhi University, and the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by the Indian Professional Nurses Association seeks a reconsideration of the rule urging the court to direct the implementation of a new regulation that would make individuals of all genders eligible for admission to B.Sc.(H) nursing courses.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Mamohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna has asked the governments as well as the institutes and Indian Nursing Council to file their replies within four weeks.

The association, a registered non-governmental body dedicated to the welfare of nurses nationwide, says that restricting admission solely to females is deemed arbitrary and contrary to the fundamental principles of democracy, fairness, and equality.

It argued that the practice is "manifestly arbitrary" and fails to meet the standards of reasonable classification outlined in Article 14 of the Constitution.

"The classification created only entitles female candidates to a specific B.Sc. (H) Nursing course on the basis of a rule that does not consider the present day realities," it said, adding that the gender-specific eligibility rule overlooks the pressing need for more nursing professionals in the country and, consequently, runs against the broader interest of the public.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor