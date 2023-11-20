HC seeks Delhi govt's response on providing buses for students in Northeast district

New Delhi, Nov 20 The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the city government's stand on a plea requesting the provision of approximately 360 buses to facilitate students from state-run schools in the Northeast district to attend schools in other districts of the national capital.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by NGO Social Jurist alleged that certain schools in the district are not providing "full-time" education, operating for only two hours a day or on alternate days.

The plea sought interim directions to provide Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses for over 31,000 students from 14 schools in the district, allowing them to attend schools in other districts temporarily.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna issued a notice on the plea and granted time to the Delhi government counsel to gather instructions.

The court stressed the importance of children attending school and instructed the government lawyer to take necessary steps.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, representing the petitioner, highlighted the high teacher-student ratio in Northeast district schools, impacting education.

The PIL outlines the irregular teaching patterns in certain Delhi government schools, including limited daily education hours or alternate-day teaching in places like Khajuri, Sabhapur, Tukbirpur, Sonia Vihar, and Karawal Nagar.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 28.

