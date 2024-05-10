HD Revanna Allotted Under-Trial Prisoner Number 4567, a Single Barrack, a Dedicated Bathroom, and Other Basic Facilities

MLA HD Revanna, the first member of the Deve Gowda family arrested and lodged in prison in a criminal case, was in tears as he stepped out of the court. He was allotted under trial prisoner (UTP) number 4567. Ravindra Kumar B.Kattimani, the additional chief metropolitan magistrate ordered that the Holenarasipura MLA be kept in judicial custody till May 14th.

HD Revanna will be housed in the VIP Block of the prison in Parppana Agrahara. He has been allotted a single barrack with a dedicated bathroom and other basic facilities, not for other undertrial prisoners. The MLA will be roomed in the jail’s admission room to ensure that he is free from infectious disease and then he will be transferred to the relevant barrack.

Special Public Prosecutor BN Jagadeesh said that during police custody Revanna replied negative answers to all the questions. Jagdeesh also argued that if released on bail he may tamper with prosecution witnesses. Opposing judicial custody, Revanna's counsel argued that merely because he did not accept his guilt it could not be construed as non-cooperation.

Revanna claimed he had done nothing wrong and said he responded to SIT's questions over the last three days of interrogation, despite suffering from stomach pain. He told the court he was arrested without a warrant. The state govt has appointed senior advocates Ashok N Naik and Jayna Kothari as special public prosecutors to appear on behalf of SIT.