HDB Financial Services IPO Allotment Today: Here's How to Check Status Online

HDB Financial Services, one of the most talked-about IPOs in the country, closed its Rs 12,500 crore public issue on June 27. The allotment status is expected to be finalised on Monday. Investors can check their allotment by visiting the official website of MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd (Link Intime) or the BSE India portal.

The IPO opened on June 25 and remained open for three days. Promoter HDFC Bank offered a fresh issue worth ₹2,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 10,000 crore. The price per share in the IPO was fixed at ₹740. The issue received a bumper response, attracting over 42.6 lakh applications.

According to stock market data, the IPO received an overall subscription of 17.65 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category saw a subscription of 58.64 times, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category 10.55 times, and the Retail Investors category 1.51 times. The IPO also witnessed good participation from employee and shareholder categories.

A day before the IPO opened, mutual funds, insurance companies, and global investors invested ₹3,369 crore through the anchor book, indicating strong demand for the issue. Investors who want to check their allotment status can do so by visiting either the Link Intime website or the BSE website.

How to Check Allotment Status on Link Intime

1. Visit Link Intime’s official website

2. Select “HDB Financial Services” from the dropdown.

3. Enter your PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID.

4. Click on “Search” to view your allotment status.

Also Read | LPG Cylinder Price Cut: Commercial Cylinder Rates Reduced by Up to Rs 58 From July 1; No Change in Domestic Prices.

How to Check Allotment Status on BSE

1. Visit BSE’s allotment check page

2. Select “Equity” as the issue type.

3. Select “HDB Financial” from the dropdown.

4. Enter your application number and PAN as per the IPO application details.

Those who have not been allotted shares will have their refunds processed starting July 1. Successful allottees will receive shares in their demat accounts on the same day. The company’s shares are expected to be listed on both NSE and BSE on July 2, 2025. According to market sources, HDB Financial’s grey market premium (GMP) is around ₹57, approximately 8 per cent above the issue price.