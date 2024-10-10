'He deeply cared about making India better': Business leaders mourn Ratan Tata's demise

New Delhi, Oct 10 Tributes and condolences poured in as soon as the news about the demise of legendary industrialist Ratan Tata emerged.

From Google CEO Sundar Pichai to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, prominent business leaders expressed their condolences on the demise of Ratan Tata.

Recalling his last interaction with Ratan Tata, Sundar Pichai said that the Tata Group's Chairman Emeritus "deeply cared about making India better".

"My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji," the Google CEO posted on X.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said he is "unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata".

"India's economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan's life and work have had much to do with our being in this position. Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable," Mahindra wrote on X.

"With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community," he added.

Terming Tata a legend, Mahindra said his contributions will not be forgotten. "Goodbye and Godspeed, Mr. T. You will not be forgotten. Because Legends never die... Om Shanti," he wrote.

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka described Ratan Tata as a "beacon of integrity".

"The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P," he posted on X.

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said she was blessed to have known Tata.

"This is the saddest news - he was the tallest business icon. I was blessed to have known him. What a great man & a great mind. Om Shanthi," she wrote on X. She also posted a photo of herself with Ratan Tata, saying that she would cherish it forever.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said Ratan Tata's leadership ensured that the group's growth continued apace while staying true to its moral compass.

"For the Tata Group, Mr Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass," he said in a statement.

