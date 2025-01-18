'He doesn't know the ground reality': Tej Pratap criticises Nitish Kumar's son

Patna, Jan 18 RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son after his appeal to voters to support in father in the upcoming Assembly polls, saying that he does not know the ground reality of the state.

“Nishant has no understanding of the state. He does not know about the ground reality,” Tej Pratap.

When asked by media personnel whether he would welcome Nishant Kumar into politics, Tej Pratap adopted a conciliatory tone, saying, “If a youth is moving forward in politics, then there should be no problem.”

Tej Pratap’s criticism comes amid growing political rhetoric between the RJD and JD-U as both parties prepare for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, made headlines on Friday with a significant statement in Bakhtiyarpur, Patna.

Nishant urged the people to vote for his father and JD-U.

Speaking to media, Nishant Kumar highlighted the developmental work undertaken by Nitish Kumar during his tenure as Chief Minister.

"My father has done a lot of work for the development of Bihar. People should give their vote to him and his party JDU," Nishant said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited his ancestral residence in Bakhtiyarpur to pay tribute to his late father, freedom fighter Ram Lakhan Singh Vaidya, along with four other freedom fighters: Shaheed Mogal Singh, Pandit Sheelbhadra Yaji, Shaheed Nathun Singh Yadav, and Dumer Singh.

The Bihar government organised a state ceremony in honour of these freedom fighters. Nitish Kumar garlanded their statues during the event as a mark of respect, emphasising the state's commitment to recognising its historical heroes.

Nishant Kumar, who accompanied his father to the event, surprised many by addressing the media and making a direct political appeal to voters. His statement has reignited speculation about his potential entry into active politics.

