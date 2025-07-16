‘He has elevated my political stature’: Assam CM hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Guwahati, July 16 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday strongly hit back at Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader took a swipe against him over corruption.

Sarma responded with sarcasm to LoP Rahul Gandhi’s sharp criticism during his visit to the state, suggesting that the Congress leader had inadvertently elevated his political stature.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister remarked that LoP Rahul Gandhi seemed to have focused solely on him throughout his visit.

The Assam CM’s X post mentioned, “I must say, I am grateful - because today, he has elevated my political stature to a level I might never have reached had I remained in the Congress party.”

“He mentioned my name repeatedly in all his meetings,” the Chief Minister wrote, adding that such attention from the Leader of the Opposition was a matter of "great satisfaction."

Taking a swipe at his former party, Sarma, who defected from the Congress to join the BJP in 2015, said that the recognition he now enjoys would not have been possible had he remained with the Congress.

“If Rahul Gandhi has chosen to criticise me, it is a clear sign that I must be doing something right for the people of Assam,” he stated.

The remark comes amid heightened political rhetoric between the BJP and Congress as both parties gear up for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Sarma also wrote on X targeting LoP Rahul Gandhi: “I heard you are out on bail on charges of massive corruption of over Rs 5,000 crore in the National Herald scam. You will be remembered as one of the most corrupt Congress presidents of India. Frankly, I don't care about what you say - because I know, and the country knows, that you are one of the most corrupt leaders in India today.”

Earlier today, LoP Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of corruption and vowing that the Chief Minister would eventually land in jail.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Chaygaon, about 40 km from Guwahati, LoP Rahul Gandhi said Sarma behaves like a "raja" but is “gripped with fear” and will be held accountable for his actions.

“The Chief Minister thinks he is a king, working round the clock to hand over Assam’s land and wealth,” LoP Rahul Gandhi alleged.

“But look closely - his face on television shows fear. He knows Congress workers will send him to jail.”

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha went on to claim that the Chief Minister and his family would be exposed for their alleged corruption.

“Even Narendra Modi and Amit Shah won’t be able to save him. The people of Assam - youths, farmers, workers, and citizens from all communities - will hold him accountable,” he said.

