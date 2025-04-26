'He repeatedly speaks against Constitution,' Abu Azmi slams Nitesh Rane’s divisive remark

New Delhi, April 26 In a strong reaction to Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane’s controversial comment urging Hindus to ask the religion of shopkeepers before purchasing anything, SP Maharashtra chief Abu Asim Azmi on Saturday, condemned the statement and demanded immediate action from both the state and central government.

Azmi, while speaking to IANS, said, "If a common man had made such a remark, it would have been treated as a crime. But here we have a minister who repeatedly speaks against the Constitution, and yet no action is taken against him."

The controversy erupted following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, after which Nitesh Rane made a provocative statement, saying Hindus should confirm the religion of shopkeepers before engaging in trade.

Abu Azmi expressed deep disappointment and warned that such divisive comments threaten the very fabric of India’s unity.

He emphasised that India is a secular country where every citizen, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian, is entitled to equal rights as per the Constitution.

Abu Azmi said, “All Muslims across the country have condemned the Pahalgam attack and now, if a minister makes such a statement, then action must be taken against him as well. The Constitution gives equal rights to everyone be it a Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian.”

He added, “The Chief Minister should take strict action, and I appeal to the Prime Minister as well. This is a man who repeatedly speaks against the Constitution. Why is there no accountability?”

Azmi also raised concerns about the economic and social fallout of such remarks, saying, “25 per cent of this country’s revenue comes from people working in Gulf countries. Most of them are Muslims. Do you want to stop that too?”

Addressing the communal divide issue, Azmi pointed to examples of unity in Kashmir.

“Hindus who have come back from Kashmir, following the Pahalgam terror attack, say they can never forget the kindness of the local people. Kashmiris gave their lives for their Hindu brothers, so who are you to question their loyalty or humanity?”

He also slammed the political motivations behind such statements: “This is nothing but vote-bank politics. Humanity is above all. If you make such people ministers just for votes, then let the votes go to hell, humanity matters more.”

“The situation has gone too far. It’s time to stop this. People who speak like this shouldn’t be given platforms, they are separatists in disguise,” he added.

