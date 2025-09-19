He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music: PM Modi, BJP leaders express grief over sudden demise of Zubeen Garg

New Delhi, Sep 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP leaders on Friday expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg, saying he will be remembered for his rich contribution to music.

PM Modi took to the social media platform X and said, “Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

BJP President J.P. Nadda also expressed his condolences and said, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg ji, the beloved voice of Assam. His music and immense contributions to cinema brought Assam’s rich culture to the national stage. His soulful melodies will continue to resonate in the hearts of every Indian. His departure leaves a void that can never be filled. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti!”

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr Zubeen Garg, Assam's musical heartbeat and a true cultural icon whose voice echoed the soul of the people of the Northeast. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and the entire Assamese community. May his soul rest in peace."

Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika also took to the social media platform X and wrote, “I am shattered and lost for words. It is unbelievable that our most beloved, the pride and heartthrob of Assam, Zubeen Garg, is no more. His passing away leaves a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost one of its brightest souls. I pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul and offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers whose lives he touched with his music. He will always be amidst us through his voice.”

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu echoed similar sentiments on X, stating, “Words fall short in moments like this. Zubeen Garg was more than a singer. He was a cultural torchbearer whose melodies brought people together, lifted spirits, and gave voice to our shared identity. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul find peace, and may his music live on forever.”

According to sources, the acclaimed singer met with an accident while scuba diving off the coast of Singapore on Thursday night. Police divers managed to pull him out of the water and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Despite being placed under intensive medical care, doctors could not revive him.

Garg had travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on Friday. His sudden demise has cast a pall of gloom over the event and across the Assamese community worldwide.

Known as the cultural icon of Assam, Zubeen Garg was not just a singer but also a composer, music director, actor, and filmmaker. With a career spanning over three decades, he lent his voice to thousands of songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other Indian languages.

His versatility and ability to bridge regional and mainstream music earned him immense popularity and respect. From the romantic ballad “Ya Ali,” which catapulted him to pan-India fame, to countless Assamese hits that defined the soundtrack of the region for decades, Garg’s contribution to music was unparalleled.

