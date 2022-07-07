Headless body of woman found in Meerut drain

Meerut, July 7 A headless and highly decomposed body of a woman was found in a drain in Meerut's cantonment area.

The body was found the locals when it was being pulled by stray dogs after which the police was immediately informed.

The victim's body also had no clothes on.

Additional SP, Chandrakant Meena, said on Thursday: "Prima facie it seems someone deliberately tried to cover the victim's identity. Police have sent messages to nearby districts for any missing person report.

Station House Officer (SHO) Lal Kurti, Atar Singh said: "It is a blind case with no clues whatsoever. The body is highly decomposed and even identification of the correct age is difficult. The autopsy will take place on Thursday and the cause of death might be ascertained after that."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor