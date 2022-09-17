Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya kickstarts nationwide blood donation drive on PM Modi's birthday

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday participated in a blood donation camp organised in the national capital as a part of the nationwide Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav.

The blood donation camp has been organised at Safdarjung Hospital on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On PM Modi's 72nd birthday, the Union Health Ministry started a mega drive for voluntary blood donation from September 17 to October 1, which is National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

The Health Ministry has also launched the E-Rakt Kosh portal where donors can register for blood donation from September 17 onwards. The donors can also opt to register themselves on the Arogya Setu App.

Mandaviya took to Twitter and said, "Blood donation - great donation! Donated blood under #RaktdaanAmritMahotsav starting from today on the birthday of Prime Minister @NarendraModi. It is heartwarming to be involved #RaktdaanAmritMahotsav. Come be a part of this great work too."

"I have done my bit for humanity. The gift of blood is a gift to someone's life. Be a proud blood donor! Share your blood donation certificate and inspire others to join this noble cause of humanity. #RaktdaanAmritMahotsav," he said in another tweet.

As per Mandaviya's earlier tweet, the ones who wish to donate blood can also register themselves by visiting https://eraktkosh.in.

According to an official, India has enough capacity to store the blood units. It is expected that India may create a world record, but it depends on the donations.

"We are trying to motivate donors and create a database so that they can make repeat donations," said an official source said on Wednesday.

The purpose behind the campaign launch is to increase awareness about the need for regular non-remunerated voluntary blood opportunities for social mobilization and social cohesiveness for the noble cause of blood donation, to ensure that blood/components (whole blood /packed red cells//plasma/platelets) are available, accessible, affordable and safe, the source said.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took part in the 'Swachhata Pakhwada' at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station on the Prime Minister's birthday.

Prime Minister Modi, who turned 72nd on Saturday, has a packed schedule for the day as various events have been planned - from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park to delivering important speeches at four events.

At the same time, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also set with plans to make PM Modi's birthday historic. The party will embark on 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign. BJP national president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Similar exhibitions will also be held in other states also.

BJP general secretary and MP Arun Singh said that the party will dedicate the Prime Minister's birthday to the welfare of the poor in the form of a 'Seva Pakhwada'. "The celebration will be in three categories. First, Sewa, in which health camps, blood donation camps, vaccinations centres etc. Our workers will be on booths in these camps to help people in getting done their booster dose and health checkups," he said.

"PM Modi's vision of TB-free India by 2025 will also be included in this. Our leaders and workers will adopt a patient for a year and keep a routine check on their health and need," Singh added.The party will also carry out a cleanliness drive on the occasion along with planting trees.

"Cleanliness drive will be carried out. PM Modi always focuses on cleanliness therefore there will be many cleanliness drives to be taken. Also, we will plant 10 lakh peepal trees at our booths as peepal tree is a great source of oxygen," he said.

