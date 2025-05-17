Health officer at Patna's Nalanda Medical College hospital accused of molesting nurse, probe underway

Patna, May 17 A shocking incident has emerged from Patna's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) where a video allegedly showing a health manager molesting a nurse has gone viral on social media, prompting outrage across the medical community.

NMCH has given a swift response and constituted a five-member team to probe the incident.

The accused, identified as Pranav Kumar, a health manager in the Paediatric Department, was seen in the video attempting to molest a 25-year-old nurse inside the hospital premises, allegedly after finding her alone.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday around 1 p.m. in the Nutrition and Rehabilitation Centre of the hospital.

In response, NMCH Superintendent Rashmi Prasad constituted a five-member inquiry committee to probe the matter.

The committee includes B.P. Jaiswal (Paediatrics), Pradeep Karak (Ophthalmology), Deepti Rai (Obstetrics), the Chairperson of the Gynaecology Department, and a female legal expert.

The committee has conducted separate, closed-door questioning of both the accused and the victim over Friday and Saturday.

The records of these sessions have been securely documented and sealed for further review by senior officials in the State Health Department.

Following the incident, there was chaos at NMCH as members of the nursing staff staged a protest, demanding immediate suspension and strict action against Pranav Kumar.

Tensions escalated further when state Health Minister Mangal Pandey visited the hospital to inaugurate a new 100-bed ward.

The victim nurse personally handed over a written complaint to Minister Pandey, urging swift justice.

The Minister has yet to publicly comment on the matter, though sources say he has directed officials to ensure a transparent and timely investigation.

Speaking to the media, Rashmi Prasad assured that the hospital administration is taking the incident seriously.

"The matter is being probed by a panel of senior doctors, including three women. Strict action will be taken once the final report is submitted," Prasad said.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from medical professionals, rights groups, and the general public, raising serious concerns about workplace safety for women in hospitals, especially government-run institutions.

The inquiry committee is expected to submit its report in a sealed envelope to the Bihar Health Department within a few days.

Any departmental or legal action against the accused will be taken based on the findings of this report.

