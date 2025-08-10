Healthcare and education sectors got a boost under BJP-led Odisha govt: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Aug 10 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Sunday, asserted that his government has prioritised qualitative growth in the healthcare and education sectors since assuming power in the state, government officials.

CM Majhi made the statement during the inauguration of a 650-bedded facility, built at a cost of Rs 280 crore, at the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) in Koraput district.

"Our government's duty is to provide corruption-free governance along with development. After our government assumed power, we prioritised qualitative growth in the education and healthcare sectors. We filled the long-pending vacancies in the healthcare sector on a priority basis. The state currently has 12 medical colleges and soon four new medical colleges will be set up in Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Nabarangpur districts," the Chief Minister said.

He also added that a six-lane road will soon be constructed, connecting the Jaypore-Berhampur-Bhubaneswar Economic Corridor.

He also assured that all the vacant healthcare professionals posts at the SLNMCH will be filled soon.

In his speech during the event, CM Majhi also said that the state government is taking all the measures to ensure that the residents of Koraput district don't require to visit far off places for healthcare services and face any hardships.

He also claimed that people from Koraput and districts like Malkangiri, Rayagada in Odisha and areas in neighbouring states Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will get benefited by the medical college.

The Chief Minister added that the people will get all the advanced treatment facilities at the newly constructed 650-bedded hospital inaugurated on Sunday.

CM Majhi said that along with all the advanced diagnosis facilities the medical college will also have a special oxygen plant so that critical patients don't face the shortage of oxygen.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 41.15 crore for the construction of an advanced cancer hospital on the land measuring 2 acre adjacent to the SLNMCH in Koraput, he added.

CM Majhi highlighted the achievements of his government, the state and Koraput in particular, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana.

He said that within just a one-year period in government, significant progress has been made across all sectors.

"These efforts will be further accelerated in the coming days. Ours is a government of the people. Our government is putting efforts to create a 'Samruddha Odisha' by 2036 and make Odisha a leading state in a developed India by 2047. New era has begun in the entire state of Odisha in the fields of education, healthcare, agriculture, industry, creation of new employment opportunities, sustainable economic development, etc. Koraput district has been included in all these," CM Majhi added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor