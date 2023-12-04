Healthier cows can prevent humans from contracting diseases: NDBB Deputy Director

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Deputy Director Romy Jacob on Monday said that healthier cows can prevent humans from contracting certain diseases.

“We can improve the wellness of the cattle by making better use of locally available herbs. Even PM Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address lauded the contributions of Kerala’s dairy sector towards developing and popularising ethno-veterinary medicines,” said Jacob said during the Kerala Global Ayurveda Festival.

He said that several dairy cooperatives across the country have taken cue from Kerala by going for ethno-veterinary practices besides in Kerala.

“We have stepped up efforts to popularise its use,” Jacob said.

The NDDB had also put its stall at Global Ayurveda Festival to augment the use of indigenous medicines in the treatment of cattle diseases as against the use of antibiotics.

They provided the clarification and details to those farmers seeking to maintain the wellness of their cattle by treating them with herbal medicines, most of which are locally available.

The most common herbal medicine which has now been identified as effective for cattle’s for treating of udder disease besides for the wellness of teats is a mixture made out of aloe-vera plant, lime juice, turmeric and a paste made from processed sea shells.

The NDDB is promoting these traditional ethno-veterinary practices amid its efforts to popularise the idea of ‘One Health’ approach that calls for collaborative efforts of multiple disciplines working locally, nationally and globally to attain optimal health for people, animals and the environment.

