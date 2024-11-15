Heart-warmer: 1922 elders, 187 challenged citizens cast vote in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 15 A total of 1922 senior citizens and 187 disabled persons cast their votes for the upcoming November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai city district, officials said here on Friday.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) concession, senior citizens and disabled voters above 85 years of age, who are unable to attend the polling station and have filled Form 12D, are extended the facility of voting through a home postal ballot through a postal voting team.

In the 10 Assembly constituencies of Mumbai city district, 2,139 senior citizens and 217 disabled voters above 85 years of age were found eligible for home postal voting, which will end on Saturday.

Accordingly, a total of 2,109 voters including 1,922 senior citizens and 187 disabled people have voted by home postal ballot so far in Mumbai city district, which started on Thursday.

Among them, the highest voting was 558 senior citizens above 85 years of age who voted in the Mahim constituency followed by 241 elderly persons who exercised their franchise in the Colaba seat.

In Wadala, 229 out of 258 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and 22 out of 24 disabled voters, or a total of 251 voters cast their votes.

In Mahim, 558 out of eligible 621 senior citizens above 85 years of age and 23 out of 25 disabled voters, or a total of 581 voters have voted so far.

In Worli, 111 out of 121 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and 19 out of 20 disabled voters, giving a total of 130 voters cast their vote.

In Sewri, 201 out of 226 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and 32 out of 34 disabled voters, or a total of 233 voters exercised their franchise.

In Malabar Hill, 269 out of 286 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and 10 out of 11 disabled voters, or a total of 279 voters exercised their franchise.

In Mumbadevi, 103 out of 118 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and 11 out of 13 disabled voters, or a total of 114 electorates voted by home postal mail.

In Colaba, 241 out of 270 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and six out of nine disabled voters, or a total of 247 voters cast their votes.

In Dharavi, 20 out of 21 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and nine out of 12 disabled voters, or a total of 29 voters voted through home postal voting.

In Sion-Koliwada, 23 out of 28 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and 16 out of 27 disabled voters, giving a total of 39 voters exercised their voting rights.

