‘Heartbreaking Beyond Words’: PM Modi Reacts to Ahmedabad Plane Crash Involving 242 Passengers (See Post)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound sadness over the tragic plane crash that occurred this afternoon in Ahmedabad. Describing the incident as "heartbreaking beyond words," he conveyed his sympathies to all those affected by the disaster. In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it."He further assured that he remains in close contact with Ministers and authorities who are actively working to provide assistance to the victims and their families.

The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2025

The plane crashed on the mess of the BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, according to the national president of the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA).Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was also on board the crashed plane. The list of passengers has his name mentioned. A confirmation from his office is still awaited, however, reports claim that he has been severely injured in the crash.Search and rescue operations underway at the plane crash site in Ahmedabad. Air India has isued a dedicated passenger hotline number - 1800 5691 444 - to provide more information regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Visuals shared online show the aircraft flying low in the sky before falling to the ground and exploding into flames. The DGCA quoted Air Traffic Control to confirm that the plane had departed from runway 23 in Ahmadabad at 1:39 pm. Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran released a statement soon after the crash to confirm the accident. The company has said that it is “doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted”. It has also activated an emergency centre and set up support teams for families seeking information. “With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families,” he wrote.