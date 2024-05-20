Heat Spell In India: Severe Heatwave Predicted for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

The impact of heatwave in northern parts of India continues and will increase in coming days. The Indian Metrological Department has issued a sever heatwave alert on May 24, 2024. Punjab, Harayan, Chandigarh, Delhi will be affected by the heatwave. Also, many parts of west and east Rajasthan will also experience sever wave of heatwave. IMD also said that western Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will experience the heatwave.

पंजाब, हरियाणा-चंडीगढ़-दिल्ली, पश्चिम राजस्थान के कई स्थानों, पूर्वी राजस्थान के कुछ हिस्सों, पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश और पश्चिमी मध्य प्रदेश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में 24 मई, 2024 को उष्ण लहर से लेकर गंभीर उष्ण लहर चलने की संभावना है तथा जम्मू एंवम् कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश, pic.twitter.com/vJnAWOSaDe — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 20, 2024

Delhi Saw the temperature of 46 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The capital experienced the hottest day of the season with various areas surpassing the 45-degree mark. Najafgarh, Pitampura, and Pusa were hit hard, with temperatures soaring to 46.8, 46.7, 46.1, and 46 degrees Celsius respectively.