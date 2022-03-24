Heat Wave Update: Heatwave intensifies in Himachal, breaks last 12-year heat record

At present, the climate in the country is changing. The temperature in the country is rising day by day. In North India too, the picture is changing. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh, which is experiencing heavy snowfall, is currently experiencing a sharp rise in temperature. The heat in this place has broken all old records. Shimla, Manali and Dharamsala, the major tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh, have hit a 12-year high in mid-March.

Shimla, Manali and Dharamsala are famous tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh. The heat in March alone has broken many previous records in this place. Tourists flock to the mountains to escape the scorching heat of the plains, but the mountains also begun to heat up in March.

The maximum temperature in Dharamshala was 32.2 degrees

The minimum temperature in Shimla on March 17 was 18 degrees Celsius, said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a scientist at the Shimla Meteorological Center. Earlier, in March 2010, the minimum temperature was 16.5 degrees. In March, the maximum temperature in Manali reached 27.5 degrees. Earlier in 2004 the temperature was 27 degrees. The maximum temperature at Dharamshala was recorded at 32.2 degrees. Earlier in 2010, the temperature at Dharamshala was 31.6 degrees Celsius.

Today the temperature in Himachal Pradesh is 6 to 7 degrees higher than normal. It is expected to increase further in the coming days. However, due to bad weather in some parts for two days, the temperature will not rise much. The water crisis in Shimla is getting darker due to rising temperatures. There is water scarcity in Shimla. If the heat continues like this, water scarcity may occur in the tourist season like 2018.