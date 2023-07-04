Heated arguments mark Day 2 of Karnataka assembly over Congress' 5 'guarantees'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 4 : The second day of the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday was marked by unruly scenes over the implementation of the five 'guarantees' given by the Congress party ahead of the state polls.

After Speaker UT Khader asked MLA Shivalinge Gowda to speak during Question Hour, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members stood up and demanded the Speaker suspend the Question Hour and give them time to discuss the 'guarantees' announced by the Congress.

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Heated scenes at the Karnataka Assembly as BJP MLAs storm the well of the House on the issues of the implementation of the five guarantees of the Congress Government in the State. (Source: Vidhana Soudha) pic.twitter.com/CrYgd5i33j —(@ANI) July 4, 2023

BJP demanded time to discuss the "delay" in the implementation of the poll "guarantees" announced by the Congress. They stormed into the well of the house and Speaker UT Khader was then forced to adjourn the house briefly.

The five 'main' guarantees, which Congress promised to fulfil after coming to power in Karnataka, were 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).

The Congress Cabinet in the State touched its full strength of 34 on May 27 after the induction of 24 more ministers in the cabinet.

Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said that if the Congress government in the state does not implement its 'guarantees', the BJP will stage protests in every district.

"We are protesting against the Karnataka government as they made so many promises but nothing has been delivered. We don't have any fresh demand; we only want them to implement their 5 demands. If they do not take any action in the coming week, we will go around the state and stage protests in every district," Yediyurappa said.

