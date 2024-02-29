Heated Debate in Assembly as Pro-Pakistan Slogans Echo; BJP Calls for Chief Minister's Resignation

After the pro-Pakistan Zindabad declaration echoed in the assembly, there was an argument, and verbal sparring between the ruling and opposition parties and the opposition parties demanded the resignation of the chief minister regarding the case, and the protest was postponed till tomorrow. BJP members shouted the Bharat Mata Zindabad slogan. The BJP workers expressed their outrage by shouting slogans that the CM should resign immediately. BJP staged a sit-in demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister taking moral responsibility for the incident. As R. Ashoka, the leader of the opposition, raised the issue, a noisy atmosphere was created in the House.

The Speaker adjourned the House for ten minutes. After the adjournment of the House, the Speaker held a meeting of the administration and opposition leaders in his room and said that he would allow the matter in the House and not make any noise, and both parties agreed. Later, when the House convened again, the Speaker allowed a discussion on this matter, saying that this is a serious matter and let us discuss it and the government will answer.

Assembly Speaker UT Khader clarified that the investigation is going on in connection with the case of shouting pro-Pakistan slogans in Vidhan Souda, and if found guilty, the punishment will be certain.

DCP Shekhar of the Central Division said that an investigation has already been started regarding the allegation of shouting pro-Pakistan slogans during the celebration in the Vidhana Soudha premises after the Rajya Sabha election results. After the victory of Congress candidate Naseer Hussain in the Rajya Sabha elections, his supporters were celebrating on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha when the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad was heard.

After the discussion, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar replied on behalf of the government that police are investigating the case of the Pakistan Zindabad declaration by registering a spontaneous complaint. We have conducted a scientific investigation. This incident is condemnable. He said that legal action against the culprits is certain. I will take action against such an incident in any corner of the state. There is no question of protecting anyone in this.

BJP members took out a procession across the state carrying the national flag to condemn the government's attitude of not arresting the traitor who shouted pro-Pak slogans in the Vidhan Sabha.

In Tumkur, when hundreds of BJP workers tried to besiege the Congress office, the police were also injured in the scuffle. BJP workers who were protesting in Mysore have been taken into custody by the police. The BJP workers who hit the road in Hassan gathered in front of the District Collector's office and then tried to besiege the Congress office. The police stopped them and brought the situation under control. Similarly, in Chikkamagaluru too, BJP workers staged a protest against the government, which was also supported by JDS workers. Similarly, protests have increased in North Karnataka. The police have provided tight security to the Congress office and MLAs' houses.

Before the start of the legislative session, under the leadership of R.Ashoka, the leader of the opposition with the BJP MLAs marched from the MLAs' House to the Vidhansouda demanding the immediate arrest of those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the premises of the Vidhansouda. They asked what is the guarantee that those who call Pakistan Zindabad today will not bomb the Vidhan Sabha tomorrow. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified that there is no question of tolerating traitors.