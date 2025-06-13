Heatwave batters Rajasthan; Sri Ganganagar sizzles at 49.4 degrees Celsius

Jaipur, June 13 Rajasthan continued to sizzle amid an intense heatwave on Friday, with Sri Ganganagar recording a maximum temperature of 49.4 degrees Celsius -- the highest so far this season. This comes close to the all-time highest June temperature for the city -- 50 degrees Celsius, recorded on June 14, 1934.

According to the Meteorological Department, several parts of the state witnessed extreme heat, with Churu at 47.6 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 46.9 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 46.4 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 46.3 degrees Celsius, and both Phalodi and Barmer at 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Other significant highs included Lunkaransar (45.2 degrees Celsius), Pali and Fatehpur (45 degrees Celsius), Chittorgarh (44.9 degrees Celsius), Sangaria (44.6 degrees Celsius), and Jhunjhunu (44.5 degrees Celsius). Jaipur, the state capital, also recorded a searing 44.5 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an increase in pre-monsoon activity starting Saturday across parts of Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions. Thundershowers are also likely in the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, while light rain is expected at isolated locations during the afternoon

According to the Meteorological Center, Jaipur, northern Rajasthan is experiencing a sharp spike in temperatures due to clear skies and dry westerly winds.

Health officials have advised people to stay indoors during peak heat hours and remain hydrated to prevent heatstroke. While most of Rajasthan sizzled under extreme heat, light showers provided momentary relief in parts of Kotputli and Dholpur.

The weather changed suddenly on Friday afternoon, bringing strong winds and light rain, much to the residents’ relief. Authorities continue to monitor weather conditions closely as the state braces for the onset of the monsoon season in the coming weeks.

Thunderstorms and showers were reported in districts like Jaipur, Alwar, Ajmer, Bharatpur, and Jodhpur. In Jaipur, rainfall was reported in the VKI area, while in Alwar, strong winds during heavy rain blew off tin sheds from a house. Thunderstorms and rain in Bharatpur, Hanumangarh, Alwar, and Jhunjhunu, areas bordering Delhi-NCR, provided temporary relief from the extreme heat.

Weather experts noted that the eastern branch of Bay of Bengal winds has become active, increasing humidity levels in the eastern parts of the state. This has been especially felt in the Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions, where humidity-related discomfort is reportedly on the rise.

Meanwhile, almost all districts in Rajasthan recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius on Friday, except for Mount Abu, a hill station, and Pratapgarh, which recorded 32 degrees Celsius and 38.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Other major temperature readings included Ajmer (43.8 degrees Celsius), Bhilwara (44.5 degrees Celsius), Jaipur (44.5 degrees Celsius), Pilani (45.4 degrees Celsius), Barmer (46.2 degrees Celsius), Jaisalmer (46.9 degrees Celsius), and Churu (47.6 degrees Celsius).

